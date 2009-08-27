Yellow Journalism

Yesterday, the "Contra Costa Times", a paper serving the East Bay population of the San Francisco Bay Area, published a full page advertisement in the prominent Morning Report section which is filled with lies, half-truths, appeals to emotions, dysphemisms, and opinion presented as fact.

My questions are really simple, does a newspaper have a duty (not a legal duty) to its readers to clearly differentiate news from opinion and to identify whose opinion it is the paper prints?

In my opinion the "Contra Costa Times" failed the test of circumspection in accepting this advertisement, and by failing to identify the person or persons who funded it. The article itself notes it is a "non-profit organization of American Citizens" but no where in the ad or in the paper are these citizens identified or the funds used to pay for the ad identified.

So, my second question is this: Who are (or is) the "U.S. Citizens Association" and where have the funds to purchase such an ad originate?