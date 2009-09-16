Fear & Ignorance will kill health care reform

Reform of how health care in America is provided is necessary now, arguments regarding '"illegals' and abortion are wedge issues meant to keep Americans divided and maintain the statues quo.

The fact is anyone in this country who is ill or injured will receive treatment - citizen, insured or not, tourist or "illegal". If the treatment is at a private facility the patient's care will be a loss and passed on to the premium paying consumer; if extended treatment is necessary the private provider will transfer the patient to a county (public) hospital and the cost will be absorbed by the local taxpayer.

The status quo benefits the insurance industry at the expense of the all taxpayers and responsible citizens, those carrying signs and screaming "socialism" are fools used by an industry ready to toss them under the bus at the first opportunity.

Sadly too many Americans respond to emotional arguments with alacrity, and seem to be confused by a rational, fact based analysis. Consider the 'arguments' put forth by those who oppose reform, classic logical fallacies including the false dilemma (are there really only two options, socialism or the free market?); Slippery slope (if X happens then Y is sure to follow); circular reasoning (Obama isn't telling the truth because he's lying); ad hominem attacks (a Limbaugh specialty, "Marxists!, are out to get you!!") and the Red Herring (an effort to bring unrelated topics into the mix). There has not been any rational counterproposals to the five or six ideas floating around the Congress; the Republicans are stuck on "tax cuts" and seem to consider "tax cuts" the panacea for any problem.