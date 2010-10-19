In this election cycle the public workers, especially in Califronia, have been vilified by conservative pols. Meg Whitman has been especially harsh in her criticism of government employees.
This article examines the facts, facts which may surprise many.
Public workers highly paid? Not exactly
Seeded on Tue Oct 19, 2010 7:48 AM
