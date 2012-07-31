Another sceptic bites the dust. Isn't it time to protect the earth for future generations? The Campaign of Gov. Romney is appealing to other sketics of Global Warming by advocation cuts in Federal Regulations and regulators. Others in the GOP support cutting the Environmental Protectin Agency allowing us to return the to days of acid rain, burning rivers and choking smogs.
About-face: Former climate change skeptic now says global warming is man-made | The Lookout - Yahoo! News
